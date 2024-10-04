Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights

–Swifties, rest easy! Our girl has arrived to the game safe and sound!

–Andra Day’s performance was incredible! I am in awe of her….wow…Lift Every Voice and Sing is an amazing song and she did such a great job!

–Post Malone sang America the Beautiful….and WOW. I was always a fan but tonight I became a Super FAN!

–Reba sang the national anthem and showed us why she is such an icon.

-Chiefs win the coin toss…..and…..LET THE BATTLE BEGIN! PLAY BALL! Wrong shows/sports! Dim the lights, here we go? Eh, the game begins!

-So far, the commercials are boring. I feel like they have dropped the ball on them over the past few years.

-No touchdowns yet, but we have had some Fun with Flags!

-What a fumble by McCaffrey! Poor guy!

-So far, no Taylor sightings.

-Michael Cera’s CeraVe commercial is the best of the bunch so far.

-Jake Moody scores 3 for the 49ers! Longest field goal in Super Bowl history to boot! Mazel tov!!!!

-Spongebob and pals are in the audience.

-The Suits reunion T-Mobile commercial was so unexpected,. I also loved Bradley Cooper with his mom…..so adorable.

-More Fun with Flags!

-Twisters Trailer—WOOOOOOOHOOOO!!

-Wicked Trailer…..WOOT WOOT!!

-The Fall Guy too! This is making me want to go to the movies!

-Deadpool and Wolverine!

Despicable Me 4! These movie trailers are better than the game!

-Okay, back to the game, where there is more Fun with Flags.

-Nothing is really happening. Everyone looks super pissed off.

-Caramel Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? Sounds…..interesting.

-Dre Greenlaw is injured and carted off the field. I hope he is okay!

-Taylor sighting as Travis waves to the crowd!

-Wait, Travis is throwing a hissy fit over that fumble? Is he out of the game now? He pushed his coach? No excuse, buddy! NONE!

-Finally a touchdown! 49ers are in the lead! What a comeback for McCaffrey!!!

-Score is 10-0!!!

-AWE, Young Sheldon commercial….so sad it is ending!

-The Dunkin’ commercial with Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and J.Lo. wins for best of the night so far.

-Kennedy landing a Super Bowl Presidential ad is not at all what I expected and the biggest surprise of the night.

-Score 3 for the Chiefs….thanks, Harrison Butker.

-There seems to be tension on the field. I know it is stressful, but calm down, gentlemen!

-Every time I see a local ad, I think of the Smart Guy episode where TJ had his dad’s company’s commercial air during the game.

-Time for the USHER concert, friends!!!!

-WTF even is this halftime show? I have no words for it….and I was so excited for it. I hate to say it, but they just should have gotten Taylor to do it. I loved Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil’Jon appearing, but the rest was….off? I can’t explain it.

-If Trailer!

-Interception from a Penn State alum. WE ARE!!!!!!

-That Uber Eats commercial was hilarious….Rachel forgetting Ross…..maybe they were on a break all this time?

-That overthrow by Mahomes leading to an interception by Brown completely killed a Chiefs comeback.

-The Pfizer commercial made me cry and smile at the same time…..everyone clapping for the little girl leaving the cancer unit and Queen Don’t Stop Me Now…..what a powerful commercial.

-Holy crap, that injury looks scary AF. Poor Deebo Samuel!

-Butker gets the Chiefs another 3 points due to a field goal! Breaking the record that Moody set just hours earlier.

-Going back to the ads, Beyonce being in one was such an unexpected, but lovely surprise!

-That fumble by McCloud trying to pick up the ball….oh, honey…..

-FINALLY THE CHIEFS GET A TOUCHDOWN AND THE LEAD!!!! GO MAHOMES AND VALDES-SCANTLING!!!!!!

-13-10 Chiefs!!!!

-Injury time out……looks like Feliciano got hurt when being pushed back. It looks super serious, I hope he is okay!

-This is a wild quarter, I can’t keep up with all this craziness.

-Andddddd……the 49ers steal the game with another touchdown….all thanks to Jennings, Purdy and Moody….even if their one point was blocked.

-Not gonna lie, I totally zoned out for the last 20 minutes. I did take the time I was zoned out to paint my toenails though, so there is that.

-That Kia commercial where the dad took his daughter to see her grandpa to reenact her ice skating routine made me ugly cry like no other.

-Taylor sighting. Her look is awesome tonight, that outfit and lipstick are FIRE!

-So much back and forth and craziness…..sometimes this game goes too fast that it is hard to know what is happening.

-Chiefs get a field goal…..so now the game is tied. Thanks for that, Butker!

-And another field goal for the 49ers! Thanks, Moody!

-Was that dude sleeping?

-There are more timeouts than there are in a preschool. Sheesh.

-All the mistakes and craziness in these last few minutes is so wild.

-Looks like there is an injury again…I can’t see who it is though.

-It all comes down to this….and we get a tie thanks to Butker….

-Did that dude run off the field to go potty?

-Why does Kelce look pissed off again?

-All these penalties and time outs and people on the ground….is this the Super Bowl or preschool?

-49ers are in the lead with 22 points to the Chiefs’ 19. Again, thanks to our guy Moody!

-Is this another time out? Freaking REALLY?

-I don’t know if I am tired, bored or both, but I keep zoning out here.

-AFTER ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN, THANKS TO MAHOMES AND HARDMAN, THE CHIEFS WIN FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW!!!!

-Mahomes has the cutest kids!

-Not going to lie, Taylor hugging Travis was pretty cute.