Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 8

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the seventh day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

ARCHERY

WOMENS INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Lim Sihyeon, South Korea

Silver: Nam Suhyeon, South Korea

Bronze: Lisa Barbelin, France

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

MENS FLOOR EXERCISE

Gold: Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines

Silver: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel

Bronze: Jake Jarman, Britain

MEN’S POMMEL HORSE

Gold: Rhys McClenaghan

Silver: Nariman Kurbanov, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Stephen Nedoroscik, United States

WOMENS VAULT

Gold: Simone Biles, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Jade Carey, United States

BADMINTON

WOMENS DOUBLES

Gold: Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, China

Silver: Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, China

Bronze: Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, Japan

BOXING

WOMENS 60KG

Bronze: Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira, Brazil and Wu Shih Yi, Taiwan

CYCLING

MENS ROAD RACE

Gold: Remco Evenepoel, Belgium

Silver: Valentin Madouas, France

Bronze: Christophe Laporte, France

EQUESTRIAN

DRESSAGE TEAM

Gold: Germany

Silver: Denmark

Bronze: Britain

FENCING

WOMENS TEAM SABER

Gold: Ukraine

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: Japan

JUDO

MIXED TEAM

Gold: France

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Brazil and South Korea

ROWING

MENS EIGHT

Gold: Britain

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: United States

WOMENS EIGHT

Gold: Romania

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Britain

MENS SINGLE SCULLS

Gold: Oliver Zeidler, Germany

Silver: Yauheni Zalaty, AIN

Bronze: Simon van Dorp, Netherlands

WOMENS SINGLE SCULLS

Gold: Karolien Florijn, Netherlands

Silver: Emma Twigg, New Zealand

Bronze: Viktorija Senkute, Lithuania

SAILING

MENS WINDSURFING

Gold: Tom Reuveny, Israel

Silver: Grae Morris, Australia

Bronze: Luuc van Opzeeland, Netherlands

WOMENS WINDSURFING

Gold: Marta Maggetti, Italy

Silver: Sharon Kantor, Israel

Bronze: Emma Wilson, Britain

SHOOTING

WOMENS 25M PISTOL

Gold: Yang Jiin, South Korea

Silver: Camille Jedrzejewski, France

Bronze: Veronika Major, Hungary

MENS SKEET

Gold: Vincent Hancock, United States

Silver: Conner Lynn Prince, United States

Bronze: Lee Meng Yuan, Taiwan

SWIMMING

MENS 100M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Silver: Josh Liendo, Canada

Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada

MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: China

Bronze: Australia

WOMENS 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Silver: Kate Douglass, United States

Bronze: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

WOMENS 800M FREESTYLE

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Bronze: Paige Madden, United States

TABLE TENNIS

WOMENS SINGLES

Gold: Chen Meng, China

Silver: Sun Yingsha, China

Bronze: Hina Hayata, Japan

TENNIS

MENS DOUBLES

Gold: Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia

Silver: Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, United States

Bronze: Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States

WOMENS SINGLES

Gold: Qinwen Zheng, China

Silver: Donna Vekic, Croatia

Bronze: Iga Swiatek, Poland

TRACK AND FIELD

MENS SHOTPUT

Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States

Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States

Bronze: Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica

MIXED 4X400M RELAY

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: United States

Bronze: Britain

WOMENS 100M

Gold: Julien Alfred, St. Lucia

Silver: ShaCarri Richardson, United States

Bronze: Melissa Jefferson, United States

WOMENS TRIPLE JUMP

Gold: Thea LaFond, Dominica

Silver: Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica

Bronze: Jasmine Moore, United States

