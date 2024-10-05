Sammi’s Favorite Things: Animation Mania

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Animation Mania

Celebrate ANIMATION MANIA! and save on the following animated titles at digital retailers until September 9th, 2024.

Animaniacs: The Complete Series

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series

Batman: The Brave and The Bold: The Complete Series Collection

Clarence: The Complete Series

Codename: Kids Next Door: The Complete Series

Courage the Cowardly Dog: The Complete Series

Cow and Chicken: The Complete Series

Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series

Duck Dodgers: The Complete Series

Ed Edd n Eddy: The Complete Series

Jetsons, The: The Complete Series

Justice League Unlimited: The Complete Series

Justice League: The Complete Series

Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series

Metalocalypse: The Complete Series

Mr. Pickles: The Complete Collection

Smiling Friends: S1-2

Steven Universe: The Complete Series

Superman: The Complete Animated Series

Teen Titans: The Complete Series

The Batman: The Complete Series

The Looney Tunes Show: The Complete Series

The New Looney Tunes: The Complete Series

The Pirates of Dark Water: The Complete Series

The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): The Complete Series

The Scooby & Scrappy Doo Show: The Complete Series

Young Justice: Season 1-3

About Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBDHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world’s largest distributors of entertainment programming.