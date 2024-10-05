The Masked Singer Recap for Soundtrack of My Life Night

It is Soundtrack of My Life night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. There is a double elimination as the remaining Group B finalists compete.

–Beets: Banana Split (David Foster and Katharine McPhee) are there….maybe a connection? Both of the Beets recall becoming fathers and how it changed their lives forever.

They sing One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston and WOW, what a way to begin the night. This is by far their best performance since they began this season. I am so obsessed with them now and hope they make it to the end.

Their clue this week is a record connects them to Nick…..with a wild night and a drink.

Guesses: Shawn and Wanya from Boyz II Men, K-CI and JoJo, Josh Groban and Brian McKnight, Dan and Shay

–Seal: He chooses It’s Tricky by Run DMC. He has a bad boy reputation but wants to be seen for his softer side…..or at least find balance.

The performance is fun, but I don’t know if it is just me, but it seemed a bit hard to hear?

The clue connects him to Jenny…with a house call. They hosted each other…..

Guesses: Corey Feldman, Macaulay Culkin, Jerry O’Connell

–Gumball: He freaked out before his first performance, but did it for his wife. Growing up, he never fit in and sometimes feels that way. However, he is lucky to have support from loved ones.

His rendition of Carry On My Wayward Son by Kansas shows a new side of him and a whole lot of confidence. It is quite impressive.

His clue connects him to Dr. Ken and a time they worked together.

Guesses: Jack Black, Zachary Levi, James Marsden

Seal is eliminated! He is none other than Corey Feldman!

Gumball and the Beets sing Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing and…..it is quite an interesting performance. I would have paid to see them do the jump/lift like they did in the movie.

The Beets are eliminated and revealed to be Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard from American Idol!