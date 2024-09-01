TV News

Syfy Schedule For 4/25

By on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Originally posted on April 25, 2018 @ 1:18 pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

THE EXPANSE “Assured Destruction”– 9/8c

As Earth strategizes a costly ploy to gain advantage in the war against Mars, Anna struggles to convince Sorrento-Gillis to do the right thing. Avasarala and Bobbie seek refuge aboard the Rocinante.

KRYPTON “CIVIL WARS” – 10/9c

Seg is confronted with an impossible decision that will shape the future of the El legacy and the entire universe: stop Brainiac from bottling Kandor or let Krypton perish so Superman may live.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

SYFY RENEWS ‘KRYPTON’ AHEAD OF ITS MAY 23 FIRST SEASON FINALE SYFY’s TV Schedule for Week of 2/18 The Flash – Enter Flashtime Trailer
See also  48 Hours Gets Streaming Channel
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *