ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview

RENE RETURNS TO NTA — Oliver (Stephen Amell) turns to an old friend to help battle Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo). Meanwhile, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) is out of the hospital but has a hard time re-adjusting to life as Wild Dog. Also, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) discovers something shocking about Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Rebecca Bellotto (#620). — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hlTSwwTnD0