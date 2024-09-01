TV News

ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview

By on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Originally posted on April 26, 2018 @ 12:45 am

RENE RETURNS TO NTA — Oliver (Stephen Amell) turns to an old friend to help battle Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo).  Meanwhile, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) is out of the hospital but has a hard time re-adjusting to life as Wild Dog.  Also, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) discovers something shocking about Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Rebecca Bellotto (#620). — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

