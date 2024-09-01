SUPERGIRL: Trinity Preview

SUPERGIRL TAKES ON ALL THREE WORLDKILLERS – Still reeling after learning about Lena’s (Katie McGrath) secret, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) asks Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) for a favor that could alter his relationship with Lena forever. Meanwhile, with all three Worldkillers united, Supergirl and the team brace for an epic battle. Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss directed the episode with story by Jessica Queller and teleplay by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#317). Original airdate 5/7/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

