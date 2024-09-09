Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners Part 2

Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners Part 2



via EW:



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

WINNER: The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

WINNER: The Idol, Routines: “Rehearsal,” “Music Video Shoot,” and “Dollhouse”

Only Murders In The Building, Routines: “Oliver’s Dream Sequence” and “Creatures of the Night”

Palm Royale, Routines: “The Rhumba” and “Maxine’s Entrance”

Physical, Routines: “Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class,” “Figure 8’s Commercial,” and “Xanadu & Dreams”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “The Tragedy Of The Commons”

Griselda, “Middle Management”

Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”

WINNER: Ripley, “V Lucio”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola, “These Giants Are Flexible”

The Conners, “Fire and Vice”

Frasier, “Reindeer Games”

WINNER: How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Night Court, “A Night Court Before Christmas”

The Upshaws, “Forbidden Fruit”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Physical, “Like a Rocket”

Reservation Dogs, “Deer Lady”

Sugar, “Starry Eyed”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Crown, “Ritz”

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Shōgun, “Anjin”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Bear, “Fishes”

WINNER: The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

The Righteous Gemstones, “For I Know the Plans I Have for You”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: American Horror Story: Delicate, “The Auteur”

Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “Insolubilia”

The Regime, “The Heroes’ Banquet”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary, “Mother’s Day”

The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”

Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: The Morning Show, “Strict Scrutiny”

Only Murders in the Building, “Opening Night”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WINNER: Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

Echo, “Lowak”

Fallout, “The End”

Loki, “1893”

What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jon Bernthal, The Bear, “Fishes”

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building, “Co Bro”

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Christoper Lloyd, Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear, “Fishes”

Will Poulter, The Bear, “Fishes”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, “Anjin”

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “The New World”

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses, “Footprints”

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Second Date”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear, “Forks”

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, “Fishes”

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks, “The Roast of Deborah Vance”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph”

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Infidelity”

Claire Foy, The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show, “Update Your Priors”

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)”

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Double Date”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Fallout

Lessons In Chemistry

Palm Royale

WINNER: Shōgun

Silo

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Motion Design

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “Blanket”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, “Part I”

WINNER: Lessons In Chemistry, “Book Of Calvin”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 1”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Saves a Cat”

Shōgun, “Servants of Two Masters”

Silo, “Freedom Day”

Slow Horses, “Strange Games”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

WINNER: Fallout, “The End”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”

Only Murders in the Building, “Grab Your Hankies”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Lessons In Chemistry

Masters of the Air

WINNER: Palm Royale

Shōgun

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Girls5eva, “New York,” Song Title: “The Medium Time”

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe,” Song Title: “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph,” Song Title: “Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 6,” Song Title: “Love Will Survive”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5,” Song Title: “No Use”

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: Eric Andŕe, The Eric Andre Show

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Daily Show

Mena Suvari, RZR

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Ahsoka, “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals”

The Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Rolls The Dice”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Stick of Time”

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Crown, “Ritz”

Fallout, “The Head”

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Beautiful Babe”

Palm Royale, “Pilot”

WINNER: Shōgun, “The Abyss of Life”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”

The New Look, “What a Day This Has Been”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Throws a Party”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, “What Is and What Should Never Be”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Pilot”

Griselda, “Paradise Lost”

Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”

Mary & George, “Not So Much By Love As By Awe”

Ripley, “IV La Dolce Vita”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Fallout, “The End”

Fallout, “The Ghouls”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”

Slow Horses, “Footprints”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Frasier, “Blind Date”

WINNER: How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Night Court, “Wheelers of Fortune”

The Upshaws, “Ain’t Broke”

The Upshaws, “Auto Motives”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Only Murders in the Building, “The White Room”

Reservation Dogs, “Dig”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

Black Mirror, “Beyond the Sea”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Fargo, “Trials and Tribulations”

The Gentlemen, “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”

The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Fallout, “The End”

The Gilded Age, “Close Enough to Touch”

Palm Royale, “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”

Ripley

WINNER: Shōgun, “Anjin”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear, “Omelette”

Frasier, “Moving In”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”

What We Do In The Shadows, “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

Fallout, “The Beginning”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 3”

The Witcher, “The Cost of Chaos”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ahsoka, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Blue Eye Samurai, “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The Inner Fight”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Legends”

Fallout, “The Target”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Hegemony”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Masters of the Air, “Part Five”

WINNER: Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Ken/Kendra”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Local News”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Fallout, “The Target”

Loki, “Glorious Purpose”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Mirror, “Beyond Tthe Sea”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

WINNER: Masters of the Air, “Part Five”

Ripley, “Vll Macabre Entertainment”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Ahsoka

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fallout

Loki

WINNER: Shōgun

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

The Crown, “Dis-Moi Ou”

WINNER: Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 1”

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Brothers Sun

WINNER: The Gentlemen

The Righteous Gemstones

Twisted Metal

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

Fallout

FBI: Most Wanted

WINNER: Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Rookie

Warrior

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Jay Hawkins, Jerry Quill, and Ivy Haralson, The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Justice Hedenberg, Hannah Scott, Adam Shippey, and Noelle Mulligan, Fallout

Tara Macken, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ryan Disharoon, Mike Endoso, Jett Jansen Fernandez, and Rich King, The Righteous Gemstones

WINNER: Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted