By on Sunday, September 8, 2024
Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Winners Part 1 aired September 7.

Part 2 will Air September 8.

Via EW:

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
WINNER: Love on the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”
Alex Borstein, Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”
Sterling K. Brown, Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremli”
Hannah Waddingham, Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars, Routines: “Moon River” and “La Vie En Rose”
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: “Step In Time”
The Oscars, Routines: “I’m Just Ken” and “In Memoriam”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: “Dance!,” “Queen of Wind” and “Power”
WINNER: 76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: “Opening Number” and “Lifetime Achievement”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham, “The Kick”
WINNER: Girls State
Jim Henson Idea Man
Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
WINNER: Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof”
Survivor, Series Body of Work
The Traitors, “The Funeral”
Welcome To Wrexham, Series Body of Work

Outstanding Commercial

“Album Cover,” Apple iPhone 15
“Best Friends,” Uber One | Uber Eats
WINNER: “Fuzzy Feelings,” Apple – iPhone + Mac
“Just Joking,” Sandy Hook Promise
“Like a Good Neighbaaa,” State Farm
“Michael CeraVe,” CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

WINNER: Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “What Makes David Run”
WINNER: Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”
Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”
The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke and Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
WINNER: The Oscars
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
76th Annual Tony Awards
Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

WINNER: Beckham
The Jinx – Part Two
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Emperor
WINNER: Fallout: Vault 33
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
Red Rocks Live in VR
Wallace & Gromit
In the Grand Getaway

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)
WINNER: Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Stamped From the Beginning

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy!
Password
The Price Is Right at Night
Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
WINNER: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
How to With John Wilson
WINNER: My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

WINNER: Noémie Leroux, Scavengers Reign, “The Signal”
WINNER: Alex Small-Butera, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, “The Winter King”
WINNER: Jan Maas, In the Know, “Yogurt Week”
WINNER: Toby Wilson, Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
WINNER: Ryan O’Loughlin, Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
WINNER: Bryan Kessinger, Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
WINNER: Tara Billinger, Clone High, “Let’s Try This Again”

Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming

WINNER: Silent Hill: Ascension
WINNER: What If…? – An Immersive Story

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”
American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”
Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits the Late Show for an Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special 

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”
Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music the Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Seeing Red”
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Outstanding Music Direction

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors
Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”
WINNER: The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth III, “Human”
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Queens, “African Queens”
Morgan Freeman, Life On Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”
Paul Rudd, Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”
Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Golden Balls”
Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
Queer Eye, “Kiss The Sky”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”
Top Chef, Series Body of Work
WINNER: The Voice, Series Body of Work

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
WINNER: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, “Paranormal”
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

WINNER: The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine (segment)”
Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete (segment)”
Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight (segment)”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
WINNER: The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode” and “March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin”
Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series
The Eric Andre Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

After the Cut – The Daily Show
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
WINNER: Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Greatest Night in Pop
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: The Beach Boys
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
RuPaul’s Drag Race The Voice, “Live Finale”
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
WINNER: Shark Tank

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet”

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Moscow Tools
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
WINNER: The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
WINNER: Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”
How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”

