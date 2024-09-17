Bachelorette Winner Faces Abuse Allegations

Bachelorette Winner Faces Abuse Allegations

Former Bachelorette winner Devin Strader is under fire after an investigation into his past brought up some scary allegations, TVGrapevine has learned.

Reality TV expert Reality Steve was the first to bring the allegations to light, sharing several documents to prove that the winner of Jenn Tran’s season has had a restraining order against him, as well as a DUI and one felony count of “simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.”

See the breakdown of allegations below via Reality Steve:

This is a developing story….