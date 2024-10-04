Bachelorette Winner Devin Strader Releases Statement in Wake of Allegations

Bachelorette winner Devin Strader has addressed the media regarding allegations that he abused his ex girlfriend and violated a restraining order.

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address,” he said in a statement to the media.

“Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued. The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed,” he continued.

“My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us. “I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side,” he concluded.

His statement comes days after Reality Steve, who is a reality television expert, brought allegations against Devin to light, releasing reports, affidavits and other disturbing information.

ABC has yet to release a statement about the allegations, but a source close to production has allegedly said, “We take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence. As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches.”

As previously reported, Devin appeared on and won Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette on ABC. The couple has since broken up. Jenn is now competing on Dancing With the Stars.

This is a developing story.