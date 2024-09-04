America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/4/2024

We are at the final quarterfinals results for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Three acts will join the twelve already in the semifinals, all of whom will compete next week.

Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum judge.

Thanks to Simon’s Golden Buzzer, Sebastian and Sonia are in the finals already.

After a recap of the night, we get down to business.

Tonikaku vs. Illya and Anastasia: Illya and Anastasia are safe, Tonikaku is eliminated.

L6 vs. Pranysqa Mishra: Pranysqa is in, L6 is out.

Solange Kardinaly vs. Jonathan Burns: Solange is safe, Jonathan is eliminated.

Stephanie Rainey vs. Erica Rhodes: Erica is moving on, Stephanie is going home.

Oscar Stembridge vs. Brent Street: Brent is safe, Oscar is going home.

AGT and NFL alum Jon Dorenbos performs and pumps up the audience for the NFL season via a video with the Philadelphia Eagles. He adds a few card tricks for good measure.

The top three are revealed. Pranysqa, Solange and Brent Street are all in the semifinals next week! Stay tuned!