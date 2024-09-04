Survivor 47 Cast Revealed

Survivor 47 Cast Revealed

Emmy®-Nominated Series Returns with a Notable New Crop of Competitors, Including a Flight School Owner, an AI Research Assistant and “Pod Save America” Co-Host Jon Lovett, Who Must Try to Navigate a Different Kind of Cutthroat Politics

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 47th edition with a two-hour episode, on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The groundbreaking series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 PM, returns with a notable new crop of competitors hoping to leave their mark on the game, including “Pod Save America” co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, who finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics. The show, which is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs), is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst, who is nominated at this year’s ceremony for Outstanding Reality Host.

Building upon its legacy, SURVIVOR continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental stamina as a new group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime while stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji. This latest group of competitors must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with unexpected obstacles and navigating an ever-evolving social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a twist-packed season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly fine-tune their strategies to survive another day.

The players competing on the 47th season – including a flight school owner, an ER doctor and an AI research assistant – are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:

Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 24

Hometown: Manahawkin, N.J.

Current Residence: Manahawkin, N.J.

Occupation: Freelance writer

Name: Rome Cooney

Age: 30

Hometown: Corvallis, Ore.

Current Residence: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: E-Sports commentator

Name: Anika Dhar Age: 26 Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif. Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif. Occupation: Marketing manager Name: Terran “TK” Foster Age: 31 Hometown: Prince George’s County, Md. Current Residence: Upper Marlboro, Md. Occupation: Athlete marketing manager

Name: Tiyana Hallums Age: 27 Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii Current Residence: Aiea, Hawaii Occupation: Flight attendant Name: Rachel LaMont Age: 34 Hometown: Dexter, Mich. Current Residence: Southfield, Mich. Occupation: Graphic designer

Name: Jon Lovett Age: 42 Hometown: Long Island, N.Y. Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif. Occupation: Podcast host Name: Genevieve Mushaluk Age: 33 Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba Current Residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba Occupation: Corporate lawyer

Name: Gabe Ortis Age: 26 Hometown: Baltimore, Md. Current Residence: Baltimore, Md. Occupation: Radio show host Name: Kyle Ostwald Age: 31 Hometown: Cheboygan, Mich. Current Residence: Cheboygan, Mich. Occupation: Construction worker

Name: Andy Rueda Age: 31 Hometown: Buffalo, N.Y. Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y. Occupation: AI research assistant Name: Sue Smey Age: 59 Hometown: Kirkwood, N.Y. Current Residence: Putnam Valley, N.Y. Occupation: Flight school owner

Name: Caroline Vidmar Age: 27 Hometown: Palos Verdes, Calif. Current Residence: Chicago, Ill. Occupation: Strategy consultant Name: Aysha Welch Age: 32 Hometown: DeSoto, Texas Current Residence: Houston, Texas Occupation: IT consultant

Name: Sierra Wright Age: 27 Hometown: Wilmington, Del. Current Residence: Phoenixville, Pa. Occupation: Nurse Name: Solomon “Sol” Yi Age: 43 Hometown: Del City, Okla. Current Residence: Norwalk, Conn. Occupation: Medical device sales SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.