Alexa Havins Cast as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

Alexa Havins Cast as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

She’s ba-ack! Lulu Spencer is officially returning to General Hospital. Her new portrayer is none other than Alexa Havins, who is best known for playing Babe Carey Chandler on All My Children.

She will be reunited with former costar Cameron Mathison, who played Ryan Lavery on the show.

Lulu has been a central part of the show as the daughter of Luke and Laura. However, she has been on a coma for the past several years after surviving an explosion at the Floating Rib. She has been mentioned for the past few weeks and while she has yet to appear onscreen, is part of a storyline that has her loved ones looking for a liver donor to save her life.

An airdate has not yet been announced. Stay tuned!