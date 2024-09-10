TV News

Alexa Havins Cast as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

By on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Alexa Havins Cast as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

She’s ba-ack! Lulu Spencer is officially returning to General Hospital. Her new portrayer is none other than Alexa Havins, who is best known for playing Babe Carey Chandler on All My Children.

She will be reunited with former costar Cameron Mathison, who played Ryan Lavery on the show.

Lulu has been a central part of the show  as the daughter of Luke and Laura. However, she has been on a coma for the past several years after surviving an explosion at the Floating Rib. She has been mentioned for the past few weeks and while she has yet to appear onscreen, is part of a storyline that has her loved ones looking for a liver donor to save her life.

An airdate has not yet been announced. Stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Kelly Monaco Leaving General HospitalBREAKING: Kelly Monaco Leaving General Hospital Callan McAuliffe Promoted to Series Regular on The Walking Dead Judge JerryThe Future of The Jerry Springer Show UnReal Gets Real on Hulu
See also  Adam Lamberg to Join Lizzie McGuire Reboot
0
Related Posts