Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/4/2024: Who Won the Third HOH?

We are in week three of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Last week, we said goodbye to Lisa in a shocking to viewers eviction. Angela was thrilled with her save, but will her luck run out? Expect the unexpected, indeed!

The episode opens with the eviction aftermath. Everyone congratulates Angela on surviving her eviction. She thanks them for saving her and says she is still in it to win it. Tucker says in his Diary Room confessional that she needs to hold her horses.

Kenney confesses to voting Angela out, but she…is okay with it because it puts a bigger target on his back.

Cedric knows the only way to guarantee his safety is to win HOH.

Chelsie hosts the HOH competition and admits via the DR that she wants someone in her Pentagon alliance to win. Angela is determined to win again to guarantee her own safety.

The competition looks like a life sized Candyland game where they need to race on candy pieces to hit buttons on the board without hitting the ground. It is appropriately called Ainsley Land. The one to complete it in the shortest amount of time wins.

One by one, they compete the challenge, with Cedric winning in the end. He talks to Kenney first and tells him Angela is his target. For some reason, Kenney confesses that he is a cop and says he is okay with going on the block again because he misses his family.

Cedric now needs another nominee, so he decides to figure out who has the two special powers. Makensy all but confesses her power to scare him out of putting her on the block. He talks to Chelsie about this and they realize that Leah may also be targeting him, making her another possible nominee.

Cedric talks to Leah about being put up as a pawn, but she doesn’t like this idea. He then talks to Rubina and Joseph, but they also aren’t fond of this idea.

There are a lot of crushes happening in the house….Chelsie likes, Cam, who likes Leah, who also is the object of affection for Quinn. However, Leah likes Tucker…who likes…well, we don’t quite know yet.

Tucker volunteers to be a pawn, which worries Cedric since they are allies and he might get sent home. They decide to talk with Kenney, who thinks Makensy should go up so she can use her power before it can be used against them. Tucker agrees to this. They also think the ladies are working on their own alliance.

Nomination time. Angela, Kenney and Tucker are on the block. Angela because Cedric wants her to compete, Kenney because he misses his family and Tucker because he is a pawn and not even a target.

More Wednesday! Stay tuned!