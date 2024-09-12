AI Takes Over Big Brother

AI Takes Over Big Brother

BIG BROTHER has just unveiled this season’s theme for the summer’s hit reality show. “BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence,” known as “BB AI,” is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests. In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, BIG BROTHER loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” said BIG BROTHER Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of BIG BROTHER.”

First look photos and video of the BIG BROTHER house are now available HERE .

BIG BROTHER “BB AI” House Highlights:

Living room: An 8-foot root ball coffee table sets a cool vibe.

Skybridge: Get strategic in the math-themed lounge.

Kitchen: Swirling graphics and concrete walls create a bold look.

Gym & Bathroom: Blue and yellow swirls continue for energy and relaxation.

Backyard: Pieces from all rooms pieced together for outdoor fun!

Bedrooms were “created” using the following “BB AI” prompts:

HOH Room: “Create a refreshing retreat for the Head of Household.”

Front Bedroom: “Create a futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five Houseguests.”

Side Bedroom: “Create a fantasy fairy garden.”

Back Bedroom: “Create a sci-fi rocky planet setting.”

But then…when the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, “BB AI” crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom.

More information about BIG BROTHER including the all-new cast of Houseguests will be announced soon!

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.