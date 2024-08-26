Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Reunite for New Show

Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered the reality series Wear Whatever The F You Want, hosted by the iconic duo Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, who will also serve as executive producers. The 8-episode series marks the first time Kelly and London have collaborated on camera in more than a decade. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



Kelly and London return to television in this new style transformation show, giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want. Over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.

“Since Clinton and Stacy first appeared on television, they have remained at the forefront of showing us how to use fashion as a means of self-empowerment. Their playful banter and distinct approach have helped instill confidence in viewers for almost two decades,” says Lauren Anderson, head of Brand and Content Innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Now, with the efforts of Bright Spot Content, and expertly steered by Jenny Falkoff, their long-awaited reunion has become a reality. Together, Stacy and Clinton bring a fresh, fun, and meaningful new series to Prime Video customers, filled with expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style.”

“The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms—because there are no more norms!,” says Kelly and London. “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

In addition to Kelly and London, the series is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, and Janelle Couture. Barnes will also serve as showrunner. All3Media’s Bright Spot Content and Amazon MGM Studios produce the series.

