CBS to Air Tribute to Bob Newhart

CBS to Air Tribute to Bob Newhart

CBS announced today a new ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special, BOB NEWHART: A LEGACY OF LAUGHTER, to air Monday, July 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Nischelle Turner, this one-hour tribute honors the late comedian with a look back at his 70-year career, featuring never-before-seen interviews, and his final interview from his home in Los Angeles. The special takes an in-depth look at his journey from accountant to comedian to Hollywood icon, with rare behind-the-scenes footage of Bob on the set of his sitcoms and feature films, from the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT vault. Included are new and archival interviews with some of Bob’s closest friends and co-stars, including Jim Parsons, Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman and Michael Weatherly. The show takes an intimate look inside Bob’s personal life and his marriage to the love of his life, Ginnie, with newly revealed stories about how he changed American culture through comedy.

Bob was an American comedian and actor. He was known for his deadpan and stammering delivery style. Beginning as a stand-up comedian, he transitioned his career to acting in television. He received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. He received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2002.

Bob came to prominence in 1960 when his record album of comedic monologues, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, became a bestseller and reached number one on the Billboard pop album chart; it remains the 20th-best-selling comedy album in history. The follow-up album, The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back! was also a success, and the two albums held the Billboard number one and number two spots simultaneously.

Bob starred as Chicago psychologist Robert Hartley on the CBS television series THE BOB NEWHART SHOW from 1972 to 1978, and then as Vermont innkeeper Dick Loudon on NEWHART from 1982 to 1990, also on the Network. He had two other sitcoms on CBS in the 1990s, BOB and GEORGE AND LEO. Bob acted in feature films including “Catch-22” (1970), “Cold Turkey” (1971), “In and Out” (1997), and “Elf” (2003). He also voiced Bernard in the animated films “The Rescuers” (1977) and “The Rescuers Down Under” (1990). Bob played the recurring role ofProfessor Proton on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” from 2013 to 2018, for which he received his first Primetime Emmy Award.

About Entertainment Tonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with 4 million viewers a night and nine Emmy wins. On digital, ET is #1 for entertainment news video on Facebook and YouTube. ETonline.com averages 26 million monthly unique visits, and ET’s social platforms generate 1.2 billion monthly impressions and more than 352 million video views across all platforms.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Cassie DiLaura, and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.