0 0

Read Time: 29 Second

Benson Alum Inga Swenson Dead at 90

Sad news for the world of entertainment. Inga Swenson, best known for playing the role of Gretchen the cook on Benson, has died. She was 90 years old.

Her son Mark told TMZ about her death. Her husband Lowell Harris shared that he was by her side when she died.

The cause of death was not revealed as of press time.

Inga also appeared in Soap, Newhart and Golden Girls, as well as several other TV shows and movies.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com