Bob Newhart Passes Away at 94

Sad news for the world today. Legendary actor Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94.

According to TMZ, he died after a series of brief illnesses.

Bob is known for his comedic roles in The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart and The Big Bang Theory, the latter of which won him his first Emmy. He also won three Grammys and a Golden Globe during his decades long career.

In addition to his aforementioned shows, he also starred in Elf, Young Sheldon, Desperate Housewives and many other projects.

Bob is survived by four children and ten grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.