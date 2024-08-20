Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. Christian Oliver, known for his roles in Speed Racer and The Baby-Sitters Club movie, has died. He was 51 years old.

The actor and his two daughters were involved in a plane crash in the Carribean on Thursday, January 3rd. The pilot of the plane was also killed.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement to the media:

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

The actor was set to star in two upcoming projects, according to his IMDB page. He also appeared in Saved By The Bell: The New Class, The Good German and Abe.

He is survived by his wife Jessica.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.