America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/20/2024

This is the second week of America’s Got Talent live shows on NBC. Eleven acts will compete with only three moving on to the next round tomorrow. One other act will be chosen tonight as a Golden Buzzer act chosen by Howie Mandel, who is a judge, along with Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. Terry Crews hosts.

Legion: They do a dance where their feet are literally on fire. They originally got a Golden Buzzer from Sofia during their audition and tonight proves it is well deserved. They add drums, Latin flavor and lots of rhythm to compete the dance. I am so obsessed with the entire thing….the hats on fire are icing on the cake.

Simon isn’t quite as impressed this time around, nor is Howie, who doesn’t think they stepped it up. However, the ladies loved it.

Young-Min: Tonight’s act has him blindfolded and creating petals out of thin air, as the band around his eyes disappears and turns int even more petals. Everything is done in a slow, dramatic fashion, ending with him disappearing into thin air off the stage.

The judges loved the whole thing, calling it magical, mystical and unique.

Alan Sampson: He reminds me of Frankie Valli with his voice and charisma. There is something so sweet and innocent about him as he sings one of his original songs. Win or lose, this dude is going places and he is going to have quite the following from the ladies.

The judges think he is a star and filled with lots of potential to go all the way.

Bboy Samuka: He does a breakdancing routine filled with lots of amazing movements, fun and determination. Even the causal watcher can tell that he is in it to win it….he’s got the power, the looks and the moves to make it far in the competition.

The judges think this routine is next level and the best act of the night so far.

Brooke Bailey: Tonight, she channels her inner diva with her voice and sparkly gown, covering Dancing on My Own by Robyn. WOW. Look out, Barbra, Celine, Diana…..there is a new powerhouse in town!

Howie thinks it was a bit lackluster, while Simon didn’t like it until the end. The ladies think it was amazing.

Sky Elements: This is Simon’s second Golden Buzzer act. Everyone goes outside to watch the performance. The act shows pictures of the judges, the AGT stage and pays homage to the show, including them winning their Golden Buzzer. It is SO good that it could put a Disney Wishes show to shame….and those are some of the best of the best!

AIRFOOTWORKS: They do an entire routine with acrobatics moves on bars with a light show, dancing and shapes created by their bodies. I am spellbound with how amazing they are….WOW…..I literally have no words, except for CONGRATULATIONS ON GETTING HOWIE’S GOLDEN BUZZER!!!! Simon also tries to hit it because he loves it so much.

Biko’s Manna: They got a shout out form Chaka Khan after their audition, which is a prize in itself. They sing I Can See Clearly Now with their own special spin to it, making me love the song even more. They are adorable and so much fun to watch.

The judges cannot stop smiling and love how heartwarming the act is.

Schumacher: They were one of Sofia’s Golden Buzzers. They do a bunch of jokes and messing about that earn them a buzz from Simon.

Sofia wants to give them another Golden Buzzer, while Simon is still not impressed. Howie likes the friendship, while Heidi thinks it’s so bad it’s good.

Ashlee Montague: She does extreme ballet, which is ballet mixed with danger and tricks. Tonight she adds fire and more balancing tricks to her act with the help of her husband. She climbs a ladder while balancing on bottles…shushing everyone because…..focus? I have no idea, but the act is mind-blowing.

The judges are amazed by her and think she took it to the next level….all except Howie, who thinks she could have done more.

NiNi: She does different songs on a variety of traditional Chinese instruments. It is impressive to see how she goes from one to another without missing a single beat. I am in awe of her and this is one of those acts I would love to see live because it is just that unique and interesting.

The judges think she is interesting, sexy and unexpected, but Simon makes a comment on how he isn’t impressed with the songs she chose.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!