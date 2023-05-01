Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting Second Baby

May 1, 2023 Sammi Turano Celebrity Death 0

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting Second Baby
Shuttershock
0 0
0 0
Read Time:26 Second

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting Second Baby

A Met-ternity announcement. Serena Williams announced that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together. The couple were at the Met Gala when she showed off her baby bump for the first time and she confirmed the news via social media.

 

The couple, who wed in November 2017, are also parents to five-year-old Olympia.

Congratulations to the family!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99
About Sammi Turano 4972 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)