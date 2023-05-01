0 0

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting Second Baby

A Met-ternity announcement. Serena Williams announced that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together. The couple were at the Met Gala when she showed off her baby bump for the first time and she confirmed the news via social media.

The couple, who wed in November 2017, are also parents to five-year-old Olympia.

Congratulations to the family!

