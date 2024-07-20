America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024

America’s Most Wanted is back with another episode, hosted by John and Callahan Walsh. Three more cases will be featured, as well as several smaller cases and missing children.

CASE 1:

-Jefferson County, Wisconsin. Jim and Nedra Lemke were beloved members of their community and their families. They took in several foster kids, raised their own children and were involved in their church.

-Nedra has a brother Kevin Anderson, who was the black sheep of the family. Despite this, he was the executor of his father’ Verdal’s will. However, Nedra took over as per Verdal’s wishes once his health declined and she stepped in to take care of him. This caused a lot of tension between the siblings.

-When funeral arrangements were being made, Jim asked his son Josh if he would bring a gun to the funeral since Kevin would be there. He thought this was odd but agreed to do so.

-Four days after the funeral in June 2020, Nedra and Jim notice their property may have been robbed. They call the cops, who tell them not to go inside. It would be the last call they would ever make, for Kevin would kill them both in cold blood on their property….from inside the house.

-Police arrive to the scene and must seek cover as the shots are being fired. While they wait for backup, Kevin sets the property on fire and goes on the run. He is either somewhere in the wild in the state or in another state entirely….including Minnesota or Michigan. He could also be in Canada.

-Kevin Anderson is 65 years old, 200 lbs and stands at six feet tall. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache….and is considered armed and very dangerous.

-Charges are filed against Kevin for the double homicide. The Lemkes will stop at nothing to find Kevin and bring him to justice.

-Nedra and Jim’s kids Josh and Jen talk about missing their parents and how they missed many milestones. They also feel unsafe knowing that Kevin is out there somewhere.

CRIME ALERT 1:

On November 21, 2023, a pet store in Gardena, California was robbed. A gang broke in and stole $100,000 worth of prized French Bulldogs (12 in all) and got away in an unmarked white Chevy cargo van with the license plate number 8T18982. They also stole $2,000 from the register.

CASE 2:

-Wilson County, North Carolina. On March 5, 2015, gold is being delivered on Route 95. As it is in route, the truck pulls over due to it having a strong odor inside. As they exit, the people inside are held at gunpoint, handcuffed with zip ties as the truck is robbed.

-Witnesses call of authorities about the bizarre scene. As they arrive, they realize that this could be an inside job.

-Those who were inside the truck were cleared of any wrongdoing.

-An investigation showed a hole on the floor of the truck. Underneath, there was a box that contained a fire extinguisher that was modified, an electronic control unit and a GPS tracker. This was used to cause the odor and cause the truck to pull over.

-In January 2016, a woman claimed that a man she was dating named Alberto Perez got an incredible amount of gold.

-A search into Alberto’s background made him a suspect, along with another man named Roberto Cabera, who said the third man involved was Pedro Santamaria. Alberto and Roberto cooperated and went to prison, but Pedro is still on the run, possibly in Texas or Mexico.

-Brian Sobolewski, a jewel thief turned criminal educator, explains how these heists work and how he committed his own crimes. He says that there is a lot of planning involved in these heists and that those involved need to know how to do such a crime…by having multiple identities and knowledge of gold and jewelry.

-Brian says he never thought he would end up on the show in this capacity.

-Pedro Santamaria is a 61-year-old black Hispanic man who stands at five feet seven inches and weighs 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is considered to be armed and dangerous. There is also a noticeable scar on his left forearm. There is a chance he is in Cuba.

FLASHBACK:

-Mark Austin Goodman was captured in 1988 after he escaped custody seven times.

CRIME ALERT 2:

On August 12, 2023, a series of bank robberies took place in Tempe, Arizona. The robbers wore masks and scrubs. There were additional robberies on October 6th and November 3 in Mesa and back in Tempe, respectively. One robber is described as a black male between five ten and six feet and 220 lbs. He also has tattoos on his arms and an earring in his right ear.

MISSING CHILD:

Andrew Escobar has been missing since June 25th, 2023. He is eleven years old, weighs 95 lbs and is four foot eleven. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. There is a chance he could also be in Northern Colorado in the Evans and Greeley areas.

CASE 3:

-In 2021, Abel Acosta shot up a convenience store and killed three teenagers, injuring others. His father helped him escape.

-On December 26th, 2021 in Garland, Texas, the holiday mood went dark when 14-year-old Abel and his father Richard shot up the store, killing Rafael Garcia and Ivan Noyola, two friends who were shopping. The two of them had fought with Abel previously, which is believed to be why they were targeted.

-Xavier Gonzalez was caught in the crossfire while shopping for food for his family.

-Richard turned himself in and was convicted, but Abel’s family helped him get away and remains hidden.

-Yeneli Gonzalez, Xavier’s mom, describes her son as a hardworking, good kid who was helpful to his family. Their holidays are now a bit darker due to his murder. She was concerned when he didn’t answer his phone, so she went to look for him…only to find out that her son had been killed.

-John comforts her and promises they will stop at nothing to find Abel.

-Abel may still be in Texas or in Mexico. He is a Hispanic male who is five foot five, 125 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is currently sixteen years old.

CRIME ALERT 3:

On September 23.2023, homes in Tacoma, Washington is robbed by a male and female–the former casing and stealing and the latter trying acting as if she is seeing if someone is home.

CRIME ALERT 4:

On September 18, 2023, a gang of robbers attempt to steal money from someone getting into their car after leaving the bank. He was able to escape.

A similar crime happened in Plant City, Florida on September 16, 2023. This robber escaped in a silver Honda with the license plate B5DNZF.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL 1-866-AMW-TIPS OR VISIT AMWTIPS.COM. YOU ARE GUARANTEED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.