Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns to Lifetime

Golden Globe nominated actress Jennifer Love Hewitt returns to Lifetime to star, direct and executive produce The Holiday Junkie (wt) as part of the network’s 2024 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay will co-star and their children will also appear in the film. Inspired by her personal relationship with the holiday and the loss of her mother, the project reunites her with Lifetime, having starred in the movie and the series, The Client List. Hewitt currently stars in the ABC hit show 911.

The Holiday Junkie follows the decorating and planning service company run by Andie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her mother Mimi. After Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own. Despite the challenges, Andie may also find some love at Christmas along the way!

“To be able to direct and be in this movie with my husband is such a special opportunity. And to be back home with Lifetime feels as right as Christmas magic!” said Hewitt.

“Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN. “We’re excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate.”

The Holiday Junkie is produced for Lifetime by Elman Films in association with MarVista Entertainment. Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista. Neil Elman and Kate Tumanova produce for Elman Films. Jennifer Love Hewitt directs from a script written by Anna White based on a story by Hewitt. Both Hewitt and White also serve as executive producers.

Last year, Hewitt launched the marketing and consumer brand The Holiday Junkie. Hewitt is releasing a similarly themed book as the film called Inheriting Magic due out December 10th through BenBella Books.

Hewitt is an actress, producer, director and singer. She is known for film and hit television shows including Ghost Whisperer, in which she starred, executive produced and directed several episodes. She also starred in and executive produced the hit Lifetime film The Client List. Other television credits include Party of Five, Time of Your Life, Criminal Minds, Hot in Cleveland and the Hallmark film The Lost Valentine. Hewitt’s debut novel The Day I Shot Cupid was released in 2010, with the book becoming a New York Times bestseller the week of its release.

Hewitt is represented by Vault Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein. Hallisay is represented by Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen.