Chrishell Strause Joins NeighboursNo

Chrishell Strause Joins Neighbours

Today, Amazon Freevee and Fremantle announced Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset, All My Children, Days of Our Lives) will be joining the iconic daily drama Neighbours as a series guest star. Stause is set to arrive in Australia in July to begin filming.

Stause will be playing a new character, Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity. “I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Stause shared. “Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Neighbours recently earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, including ‘Outstanding Drama Series’. This marked the show’s first nomination in the U.S., which has already received multiple nominations and wins within the U.K. and Australia.

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Chrishell Stause has previously acted in U.S. daytime television sensations All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, receiving a nomination for a Daytime Emmy for ‘Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series’ in 2020. She has appeared in the Netflix thriller, Staged Killer, Lifetime’s A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story, and most recently, the Lifetime movie, You’re Not Supposed to be Here, which was nominated for a GLAAD award in 2024.

She has received an MTV TV & Movie Award ‘Best Reality Star’ and a People’s Choice nomination for ‘Favorite Reality Star’ for her appearance in Selling Sunset. In 2023 she was recognized by Variety as one of the ‘40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV’ and by Us Weekly as one of the ‘Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year.’

In February 2022, she released her debut memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. Chrishell is committed to philanthropic endeavors and is a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. In 2022, she married her partner, Australian musician G Flip.

The continuation of the long-running series—about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne—picked up two years after the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans.

Neighbours releases new episodes daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 a.m. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S. The series streams on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series. Previous seasons of Neighbours, as well as over 100 iconic episodes, are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours has run for more than three decades, garnering fans across the globe and launching the careers of many household names, such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe. Neighbours is produced by Fremantle. Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, maintains his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.