Worst Cooks in America Recap for 1/25/2026

This week’s Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check on Food Network opens with Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry putting the cooks in teams so they can collect ingredients for their trio of tacos. Station one is a lasso challenge, station two is a spaghetti western themed challenge and station three is a saloon challenge.

Once the ingredients are found and identified, they must make the tacos in 35 minutes.

It is hilarious to watch, and everyone seems to be having fun throughout the entire thing.

Downtown Julie Brown is stressed since she has never made tacos before.

Manila Luzon makes hers as fancy as possible, while Ryan Lochte makes his super spicy. He slips on something in the kitchen, hurting his leg and slowing himself down. He doesn’t even finish his dish.

Time is up and Jeff and Tiffany give the pros and cons of each trio.

Reza Farahan wins the challenge and gets immunity in the next challenge!

Ryan leaves due to his injury and gives $2,500 to his charity, which helps kids learn how to swim.

The teams will make cowboy ribeye steaks with potatoes and vegetables, complete with their own spice blend.

Manila struggles with cooking her steak due to the stove, but finally gets things under control.

Val Chmerkovskiy struggles with cooking his asparagus and must start over.

All the while, Jeff and Tiffany offer commentary and advice to each of the cooks.

Time to taste and judge! Jeff and Tiffany give the pros and cons of each dish before declaring the winners from each team.

Reza wins for the red team, while Beverley wins for the blue team.

Downtown Julie Brown and Val are up for elimination. They must make a loaded quesadilla with a dipping sauce in fifteen minutes.

Both of them are staying since Ryan left due to his injury!

The second hour opens with the remaining celebrities planning a party, where they cook their own appetizers, cocktails and decorations. The winning team will get an advantage on the next challenge.

The blue team prepare a fun punch, crostini with brie, prosciutto and fig, salmon twirls with creme fraiche, quail eggs and caviar and truffle fries with parmesan.

The red team cook crab cake sliders, lemon drop cocktails, bacon wrapped figs with goat cheese and Persian beef kebabs.

Jeff helps CT make fries.

Val is confused when it comes to measuring booze, while Reza spills simple syrup everywhere.

Before long, time is up and Jeff and Tiffany must judge each party.

The red team wins and get access to an exclusive pantry.

The next challenge has them making a brunch burger with fries, a special sauce and Bloody Mary. The blue team makes a bacon onion jam, while the red team makes a maple mayo.

Everyone gets to work on their food. Jeff and Tiffany offer help and give commentary when needed.

Manila throws stuff together and burns her onions. She quips that waiting in a drive thru is a much easier way to get a burger.

Downtown Julie Brown burns the bacon for her loaded cheeseburger.

Beverley messed up her food and must start over. Jeff quips that every time she throws food away, someone gets fired.

Manila is super excited over the Bloody Mary.

Val adds truffle to his burger and fries.

Time is up….and Reza forgot to add his egg.

Jeff and Tiffany give the pros and cons of each one.

Val wins for the red team, while CT wins for the blue team.

Downtown Julie Brown and Reza are in the bottom two and must cook in the elimination cook off. They have to cook an avocado toast with a sunny side up egg on top.

Downtown Julie Brown is eliminated. She donated $2,500 to Mayo Clinic in honor of one of her best friends.

More next week, stay tuned!