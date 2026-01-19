Worst Cooks in America Reality Check Recap for 1/19/2026

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check has a White Lotus theme tonight….or more accurately, Worst Lotus.

Two recruits from each station must put on an oversized spa robe for two and make shrimp spring rolls only using one hand each for station one.

Station two has them make Thai lettuce wraps with hide and seek ingredients.

Station three has them making a poke bowl where they will have to grab coconuts.

But first! They will need to make a healthy green juice.

This is hysterical to watch since it is part cooking, part comedy and part obstacle course.

After the challenge is over, Tiffany and Jeff give the pros and cons on each team’s dishes. One of

the teams uses poppy seeds, which Val and Reza poke fun at.

The blue team wins and gets the advantage of writing things down and having their ingredients set out.

The teams are making crab cakes!

Ryan is super confused.

Downtown Julie Brown says her grandson can’t see this.

Val is so cute trying to pour liquid into the blender and use it at the same time.

Beverley uses way too many pine nuts in her mixture….and says she never realized that they are so expensive.

As an aside, I am living for Manila’s dramatic moments.

CT wins and gets the fillet mate advantage, where Jeff can help him fillet his fish for two minutes. Manila wins for the red team, so Tiffany can assist with filleting.

The red team makes yellowtail snapper and shrimp yellow curry with jasmine rice.

The blue team makes branzino with shrimp red curry and jasmine rice.

Poor Amara struggles with the can opener. As a lefty, I can relate.

Everyone is learning about different veggies and fishes today.

Poor CT’s fish falls apart.

Before long, time is up and each cook presents their dish. Jeff and Tiffany give the pros and cons of each before deliberating.

Reza wins the challenge for the red team and Ryan wins for the blue team.

CT and Amara are in the bottom two. They will have to cook in a blind elimination challenge. They have ten minutes to cook a fillet of fish with a tropical sauce or salsa.

Amara is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!