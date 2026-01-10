Celebrity Death

TK Carter Passes Away at 69

Sammi Turano

TK Carter Passes Away at 69

Sad news for Hollywood today! TK Carter, known for his roles in Police Woman and Punky Brewster, has died. He was 69 years old.

 

No cause of death was released as of press time.

“T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres,” said  his publicist Tony Freeman. “He brought laughter, truth, and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.”

TK also appeared in many other projects, including The Thing, Family Matters, Dave and Fake Friends.

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91
  2. Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59
  3. Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99
  4. Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Baseball Announcer Bob Uecker Passes Away at 90