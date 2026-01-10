TK Carter Passes Away at 69

Sad news for Hollywood today! TK Carter, known for his roles in Police Woman and Punky Brewster, has died. He was 69 years old.

No cause of death was released as of press time.

“T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres,” said his publicist Tony Freeman. “He brought laughter, truth, and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.”

TK also appeared in many other projects, including The Thing, Family Matters, Dave and Fake Friends.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.