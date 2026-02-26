The Traitors Season Four Finale Recap

The Traitors finale on Peacock TV opens with a montage of the season highlights.

Alan Cumming then reveals that Mark was murdered by the traitors and sends him into the coffin, which he then burns while chanting ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

Mark thinks Eric is one of the traitors and is disappointed that he is gone.

Everyone is sent to bed.

The next morning, everyone arrives to breakfast for the last time, reflecting on their time on the show. Alan joins them and fills them in on what’s next…..and how no one’s true identity will be revealed until the very end.

Johnny thinks Rob and Eric are the traitors and that Candiace was sending the faithfuls a breadcrumb with her votes for Rob. He shares this with Tara and they agree to work together again while the others plan to get rid of Johnny and Tara. The plan is the former first, then the latter.

Rob reveals that he and Maura have a final two plan.

Tara talks to Maura and says Eric should be targeted since she believes he is a traitor. They agree to vote for him in the roundtable…or at least Maura does to Tara’s face. In reality, she isn’t sure what to do.

Mission time! Maura and Rob go into a helicopter with a chest Alan says they will need later. Everyone else is sent to the loft, where all will be revealed.

On the car ride over, Tara questions Eric on his feelings about Maura in the game, while Maura tells Rob about her conversation with Tara.

Once they arrive to the destination, Alan tells Johnny, Tara and Eric that they have to get chests in the water with questions about dearly departed players. Maura and Rob have the chest with cards that will open the chests. They will have 45 minutes to complete the mission.

Once they reach the final five minutes, they have a chance to double their money by having Maura or Rob jump out of the helicopter to grab a card from a buoy and swim to shore.

Rob takes on the task and completes the mission but loses a shoe.

The players get another $40,000 in the prize pot, giving them $220,800 total.

Tara remains confident she and Johnny are fine, but he is worried.

Maura and Tara go to talk about the roundtable and discuss banishing Eric, as well as having each other’s backs. Despite this, Maura is more confused than ever, especially after she talks to Eric.

Roundtable time! After the final debate, in a 3-2 vote, Johnny is banished, but is never able to reveal that he is a faithful.

Fire of Truth time!

Round one: Tara is banished.

Round two: Eric is banished.

Round three: Maura and Rob are the last ones standing, with him revealing he is a TRAITOR. Maura is NOT a happy bunny and reads him for filth for being a liar and breaking a pinky promise.

Rob wins the season and all the money!