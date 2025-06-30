The Ritual Sneak Peek

Monday 30th June, London, UK: Altitude has announced that the real life exorcism horror, The Ritual, is available to watch at home now on digital platforms. After a wide theatrical release on 30th May, the film will now be available to watch at home.

Based on True Events. The harrowing true story of the exorcism of Emma Schmidt, and the two priests who went to war with Satan to save her soul.

The Ritual stars Academy Award-winner Al Pacino (The Godfather trilogy), and Dan Stevens (Abigail), with Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga) and Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) rounding out the cast. The film was directed by David Midell (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), who co-wrote the film with Enrico Natale (Catalyst).

Using extensive notes taken at the time by Father Steiger, portrayed by Dan Stevens, The Ritual is a faithful and terrifying depiction of the case of Emma Schmidt (Abigail Cowen), also known as Anna Ecklund. With her first episode having been documented at age fourteen, Emma Schmidt’s alleged decades of demonic possession culminated in a series of exorcisms in 1928. Her case was taken on by Father Theophilus Riesinger, portrayed in the film by Academy Award-winner Al Pacino.

The production was filmed in a real parish. The local priest, Father Aaron Williams, consulted about exorcisms and the struggles of witnessing such rituals, as well as the effects on the sufferers.