Super Bowl LX Teams Announced

The teams playing in Super Bowl LX have been announced! The New England Patriots will play the Seattle Seahawks on February 8th at Levi’s Stadium.

Bad Bunny will play in the famous halftime show, while Green Day will play in the opening ceremony.

Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth will perform The Star-Spangled Banner, Brandi Carlile will be performing America the Beautiful and Coco Jones will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

More news to come….