Reverend Jesse Jackson Passes Away at 84

Sad news this morning. Reverend Jesse Jackson, civil rights activist, Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder and former Presidential candidate, has died. He was 84 years old.

No cause of death was released as of press time, but he suffered from several medical issues over the years.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless in, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Jesse worked tirelessly throughout the Civil Rights movement and beyond, advocating on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.