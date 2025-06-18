NBC Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

NBC kicks off its 2023-24 fall schedule on Sept. 25 with a new season of the Emmy Award-nominated competition series “The Voice,” followed by a strong lineup of original programming that includes the premiere of new dramas “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin and “Found,” starring Shanola Hampton, as well as new episodes of returning dramas “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum, P.I.” all of which will stream next day on Peacock.

“The Irrational” will launch Premiere Week on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. following the two-hour season premiere of the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice,” which features new coach and country music legend Reba McEntire along with returning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, who’s back as the defending champ after taking the crown last season.

On Sept. 26 and 27, the “America’s Got Talent” penultimate episode and season finale will air during Premiere Week, anchoring the first Wednesday night of the new season with a live two-hour telecast during whch a new champion will be named.

In addition, a two-hour live telecast of the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, an extension of the successful fan-favorite People’s Choice Awards brand that features some of the finest acts in country music today, will be simulcast on Sept. 28 across NBC and Peacock. The special will be hosted by country superstars Little Big Town.

Tuesday Oct. 3 will feature a two-hour edition of “The Voice,” serving as a formidable lead-in to the premiere of the new original drama series “Found,” starring Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. (Beginning Oct. 10, the first hour of “The Voice” will be a recap of the previous night.)

Beginning Oct. 4, Wednesdays feature an all-original drama lineup with new seasons of “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum, P.I.” airing at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.

The third season of hospital-set drama “Transplant” will make its return to NBC with new episodes starting on Thursday, Oct. 5. Airing just after Transplant” on Thursdays will be “Dateline NBC” at 10 p.m.

Friday’s lineup includes new episodes of “Dateline NBC,” which begin Sept. 29 at 9 p.m., before “The Wall” returns to the NBC lineup on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Premieres for all previously announced fall series – “Night Court,” “Extended Family,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” – will be announced at a later date.

Midseason and/or summer shows previously announced include “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series,” “Deal or No Deal Island,” “Password,” “The America’s,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Lopez vs Lopez” and “La Brea.”

NBC’s fall season premiere dates:

Monday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Friday, Sept. 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (R)

Friday, Nov. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“FOUND”

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn and Leigh Redman also executive produce.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“THE IRRATIONAL”

“The Irrational” follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. The show is based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book, “Predictably Irrational.”

The cast also includes Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum and David Frankel executive produce.

The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW SPECIAL

PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS

The inaugural two-hour “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock, from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

The two-hour telecast will lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.

The only award show for the people and by the people, the “People’s Choice Country Awards” will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony.

The “People’s Choice Country Awards” will extend to social platforms with All-Access Live bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting country’s most popular stars with their biggest fans.

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers.