Presenters Announced for 2026 Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today revealed a star-studded lineup of presenters from across the world of Daytime television who will take the stage at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will stream live on the NATAS YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@theemmys and watch.TheEmmys.tv.

Beginning Monday, October 26, “Extra” will partner with NATAS to feature five nights of dedicated Daytime Emmys segments leading up to the ceremony, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the award show. Mona Kosar Abdi, Weekend Host & Senior Correspondent with “Extra,” will host the pre-show red carpet stream on the @TheEmmys Youtube channel. “Extra” Host Derek Hough will present during the ceremony, and Correspondent Terri Seymour will also host coverage throughout the evening. The entertainment news program, nominated for three Daytime Emmy® Awards in 2026, will further spotlight the Daytime Emmys in “Extra’s” weekend edition a week following the ceremony with notable red carpet moments, winner reactions, and exclusive footage from the night’s festivities.

The wide-ranging group of Daytime stars presenting includes tributes to beloved daytime dramas from the past, with Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”), Lesli Kay (“As the World Turns”), Joe Lando (“One Life to Live”), Eva LaRue (“All My Children”), A Martinez (“Santa Barbara”), Juliet Mills (“Passions”), and Alicia Leigh Willis (“Another World”). The ceremony will also celebrate stars from this year’s nominated lifestyle programs and dramas, including Eva zu Beck (“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”), Danielle Chang (“Lucky Chow”), Sunny Hostin (“The View”), Derek Hough (“Extra”), Pati Jinich (“Pati’s Mexican Table”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Michael Jr. (“Stand Up and Do Something”), Katelyn MacMullen (“General Hospital”), Judge Greg Mathis (“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis”), Delon de Metz (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Keke Palmer (“Glam Through the Ages”), James Preston (“The Bay”), Paul Telfer (“Days of our Lives”), Tamara Tunie (“Beyond the Gates”), Nischelle Turner (“Entertainment Tonight”), Susan Walters (“The Young and the Restless”), and Andrew Zimmern (“Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”). Matthew Hoffman (“Love Island USA,” “Cheap A$$ Beach Houses”) will serve as the ceremony’s Voice of God, bringing his signature comedic narration to the evening’s celebrations.

As previously announced, Lifetime Achievement honoree Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by her husband, Jonathan Frakes.

“The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will bring together an exciting mix of presenters representing the full spectrum of daytime television,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. “From familiar faces in daytime drama to the personalities and creative voices behind talk shows and lifestyle programming, this year’s lineup reflects the breadth of talent that makes daytime so special. We look forward to celebrating the people who continue to shape the genre.”

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs.

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About the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership is made up of National members joined by more than 18,000+ broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including its National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships for aspiring filmmakers and broadcasters.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts