CW Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

The CW Network today announced premiere dates for its Fall 2023 primetime schedule.

The CW’s new fall season kicks off with the highly anticipated premiere of the Emmy® Award-winning weekly studio series INSIDE THE NFL on Tuesday, September 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the debut of the global hit event series THE SWARM (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) from “Game of Thrones” executive producer Frank Doelger about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea.

The new drama series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING starring Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan begins on Wednesday, October 4 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the premiere of THE SPENCER SISTERS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) featuring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

A brand new season of the hit unscripted franchise FBOY ISLAND hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser makes its broadcast television debut on Thursday, October 12 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Monday night comedies SON OF A CRITCH (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT) , RUN THE BURBS (8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) continue through the fall and are joined by the coming-of-age family comedy EVERYONE ELSE BURNS premiering on Monday, October 16 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Fridays stay magical when PENN & TELLER: FOOL US returns for a tenth season with new host Brooke Burke on Friday, October 20 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

Saturday nights are home to the long-running unscripted franchises MASTERS OF ILLUSION, returning Saturday, October 28 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT) , and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) .

The laughs continue as hit improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? returns for Season 12 on Tuesday, November 14 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) .

The global phenomenon THE CHOSEN about the life of Jesus continues its run through the fall on Sundays (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT) . Previously announced scripted dramas ALL AMERICAN and 61ST STREET along with the I AM documentary film franchise will now air during midseason, with exact premieres to be announced at a later date.

The following is The CW’s Fall 2023 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)