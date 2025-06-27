Back to the Frontier Sneak Peek

Back to the Frontier, executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, follows three American families as they reimagine their lives as 1880s homesteaders, challenged to forgo the comforts of the present day for a more analog life on the frontier.

“This series taps into something we’ve always believed–that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with.”

In the series, three families hailing from across the country join together in the wilderness surrounded by ten thousand acres of nature, without the modern conveniences of technology, running water, or electricity. The Lopers (Alabama), Hanna-Riggs (Texas), and Halls (Florida) must live on the frontier for eight weeks, reinforcing their own shelters, raising livestock, collecting food, and rationing their supplies. Through this immersive experience, the families will have to reflect on their relationships and navigate the challenges that come with an 1880s lifestyle.

“This exciting new series invites viewers to step back in time and experience the challenges of the American frontier,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page. “By immersing three families in the realities of 1880s life, we provided them—and our viewers—an authentic glimpse into the resilience and grit required to survive. Making this series has been an unforgettable journey, and we trust audiences will find it both captivating and inspiring.”

Back to the Frontier will roll out with one installment weekly over the course of its eight-week series run. In the final episode, the audience will learn whether each of the families succeeded in the challenge of gathering enough resources for the homestead to make it through the winter and which families might not have made it on the frontier.

Synopsis: Three American families leave the 21st century behind and attempt to survive as 1880s homesteaders — without running water or electricity. They tackle historical challenges and learn the skills that frontier families