Outchef’d Recap for 8/10/2023

-This week on Outchef’d! Home cook Ashley will compete against Antonia Lofaso!

-The ladies will have 45 minutes to cook a dish featuring Artic char.

-Ashley’s dish features grilled Artic char with olive tapenade and mashed potatoes.

-Antonia’s Artic char is pan-roasted with a buttermilk vinaigrette, fennel salad and an olive and raison gremolata.

-Ashley is thrilled to be competing against one of her idols and is glad that Antonia is treating her like a friend rather than a competitor.

-Both of them need olives for their dishes, so they end up having to share them.

-As the ladies cook, Eddie Jackson looks for judges on the streets of NYC.

-Ashley worries about the skin sticking on the Artic char, so she just removes it.

-The judges taste both dishes and give the pros and cons on each.

-Ashley gets the one vote she needs for $5,000 and an autographed apron from Antonia!