Actor Grady Demond Wilson Passes Away at 79

Sad news for Hollywood today. Grady ‘Demond’ Wilson, best known for playing the role of Lamont on Sanford and Son, has died. He was 79 years old.

According to his son, the actor passed away from complications related to cancer. He told TMZ in a statement, “I loved him. He was a great man.”

In addition to Sanford and Son, Demond also appeared in The New Odd Couple, Me and The Kid, Full Moon High and several other projects throughout his career. He also penned several books and became an ordained minister in 1984.

