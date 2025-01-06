Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly Engaged

Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly Engaged

He liked it, so he put a ring on it! Zendaya and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland are engaged, according to multiple outlets, including TMZ and People.

The news came after last night’s Golden Globe Awards, when the Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on the red carpet.

The couple, who have been together for the past four years, met while filming for the Spider-Man franchise. They had initially denied the romance rumors, but soon went public with their romance.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom have commented on the happy news as of press time.

This is a developing story and more details will be revealed as they become available.

Congratulations to the happy couple!