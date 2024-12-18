Previews videos What to Watch

What to Watch: Dexter Original Sin

By on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

What to Watch: Dexter Original Sin


Dexter: Original Sin debuts new episodes on streaming/on demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Fridays (see dates below), before making their on-air debut on Sunday nights at 10pm ET/PT:

 

  • Friday, Dec 13 – Episode 101, “And in the beginning…”
  • Friday, Dec 20 – Episodes 102 and 103 (2-episode drop)
    • 102 – “Kid in a Candy Store”
    • 103 – “Miami Vice”
  • Friday, Dec 27 – Episode 104, “Fender Bender”
  • Friday, Jan 3 – Episode 105, “F is for Fuck-Up”
  • Friday, Jan 10 – Episode 106, “The Joy of Killing”
  • Friday, Jan 17 – hiatus
  • Friday, Jan 24 – Episode 107, “The Big Bad Body Problem”
  • Friday, Jan 31 – Episode 108, “Business and Pleasure”
  • Friday, Feb 7 – Episode 109, “Blood Drive”
  • Friday, Feb 14 – Episode 110, “Code Blues”(season finale)

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak PeekChuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek  Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Finale Airs This Weekend Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Finale Airs This Weekend What to Watch: Back to LylaWhat to Watch: Back to Lyla Lego Masters Sneak Peek: Let’s Go Camping
See also  PBS Holiday 2024 Schedule
0
Related Posts