Lego Masters Sneak Peek: Let’s Go Camping

Attention campers! The teams put an imaginative and dynamic twist on a summer camp theme by using power functions in their builds. More twists are introduced to this challenge when the golden brick and 90,000 LEGO bricks are on the line. However, the winners don’t know which prize they will receive. The team with the most creative build will blindly pick their prize and choose another pair to receive the other prize in the all-new episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, November 9th (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“We came. We built. We rose to the challenge. Dom and I worked as a team and created a ‘monster’ous build! I hope we made our TikTok followers proud!”– Ethan Dungan

