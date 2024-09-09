NCIS Season 21 Coming to DVD

Go Behind the Scenes With Exclusive Special Features!

Street Date:

August 13, 2024

Description:

The #1 broadcast drama returns when NCIS: THE TWENTY-FIRST SEASON arrives on DVD August 13 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

NCIS revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which conducts criminal investigations involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps. Based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., the NCIS team is led by Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, an ex-FBI Special Agent and a skilled investigator.

This 3-Disc collection includes every thrilling episode of the twenty-first season plus exclusive special features, including a tribute to David McCallum, audio commentary and more!

NCIS: SEASONS 17-21 will also be available on DVD August 13. The 23-disc DVD collection features 89 exhilarating episodes, including four crossover episodes and over seven hours of special features.

Season 21 Special Features:

21 Seasons and Counting: An Inside Look at NCIS Season 21

NCIS in Action: Behind the Stunts

Farewell Ducky: Celebrating David McCallum

Ruah’s Rules: Directing NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i

Audio Commentary: “The Stories We Leave Behind” by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams

Season 21 Specifications:

Widescreen Format

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

English SDH Subtitles

U.S. Rating:

Not Rated

Canadian Rating:

PG – Violence, Mature Theme

Episodic Run Time:

Tentative: 7 Hrs.

Special Features Run Time:

Tentative: 36 Mins.

