The Masked Singer Reveals The Eagle

The EAGLE has landed. Tonight America learned the identity of the Eagle on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The judges initially guessed it was either Jeff Foxworthy, Adam Corolla or Craig Ferguson, but it ended up being Celebrity Rehab alum/Loveline host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Details from tonight’s episode:

“THE EAGLE” IS DOCTOR, RADIO HOST and

TV PERSONALITY DR. DREW!

