The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Trailer, Info Revealed

“ The Real Housewives of Atlanta ” Season 12 premieres Sunday, November 3 rd at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Season 12 premieres Returning this season: Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams.

Kenya Moore is back with the family she’s always wanted, ready to spice things up.

is back with the family she’s always wanted, ready to spice things up. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the cast.

Coming up this season:

Busy as ever, Cynthia Bailey is ecstatic to continue building her entrepreneurial empire, opening Bailey Wine Cellar for all Atlanta wine enthusiasts. After a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend, she’s on cloud nine after he made it official, proposing to her in front of all her family and friends. Cautious, but optimistic, Cynthia wonders if she can mend her roller-coaster relationship with friend turned foe Nene Leakes.

is ecstatic to continue building her entrepreneurial empire, opening Bailey Wine Cellar for all Atlanta wine enthusiasts. After a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend, she’s on cloud nine after he made it official, proposing to her in front of all her family and friends. Cautious, but optimistic, Cynthia wonders if she can mend her roller-coaster relationship with friend turned foe Nene Leakes. Still elated from the wedding of her dreams, Eva Marcille is expecting baby number three, while juggling the ups and downs of her friendships, the challenges of pregnancy, and trying to find her dream home before the arrival of her baby.

is expecting baby number three, while juggling the ups and downs of her friendships, the challenges of pregnancy, and trying to find her dream home before the arrival of her baby. Always in high demand, Kandi Burruss ’s life shows no signs of slowing down as she expands her empire while expanding her family with the help of a surrogate. Her husband optimistically seeks to open more businesses, but with so many balls in the air, Kandi worries they won’t have time to get everything done before the arrival of their newest family member.

’s life shows no signs of slowing down as she expands her empire while expanding her family with the help of a surrogate. Her husband optimistically seeks to open more businesses, but with so many balls in the air, Kandi worries they won’t have time to get everything done before the arrival of their newest family member. Always moving forward, Nene Leakes has reconnected with her husband, who is now cancer-free, but tensions rise when she is reunited with former friends to hash out past grievances.

has reconnected with her husband, who is now cancer-free, but tensions rise when she is reunited with former friends to hash out past grievances. Porsha Williams is over the moon about her baby girl Pilar Jhena and couldn’t be more excited to be a mother. Dealing with the aftermath of salacious rumors surrounding her fiancé’s infidelity, she is faced with the cold truth that her happily-ever-after may be on hold until she can figure out where her relationship stands.

is over the moon about her baby girl Pilar Jhena and couldn’t be more excited to be a mother. Dealing with the aftermath of salacious rumors surrounding her fiancé’s infidelity, she is faced with the cold truth that her happily-ever-after may be on hold until she can figure out where her relationship stands. Back and bolder than ever…Kenya Moore has finally gotten what she’s always wanted with her husband and baby Brooklyn, but a fairytale ending isn’t always what it seems and despite her best efforts, her roller coaster relationship may be coming to an end. Although motherhood has been kind to her and she enjoys embracing her softer side, she will never walk away from a challenge or shy away from speaking her mind.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Luke Neslage, Joye Chin, and Glenda Cox serving as Executive Producers. Markus Burns and Justin Zimmerman serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

