The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 8/13/2023

-I love the idea of a mental health getaway. Everyone needs something like this every once in a while.

-Sanya is pregnant! Congratulations to her and her family! I love how excited everyone got over it!

-The pregnancy announcement was also adorable.

-Date night for Drew and Ralph may seem cute now, but we all know this is the calm before the storm.

-Yep, this date night was doomed from the start. Poor Drew wants work and Ralph is complaining about being a daddy daycare.

-Kenya and Brooklyn’s matching confessional dresses are so cute!

-It would be so sweet if Kenya and Sanya had their babies within a few months of each other.

-Surrogacy is a beautiful thing and I love how shows like this are bringing more awareness to it.

-Sheree taking care of her dog and doing her own errands makes her seem so much more relatable and real.

-This movie looks like it is going to be amazing! Who else wants to see it when it comes out?

-The mental health retreat is amazing…all of them being able to talk about what is happening and bonding is so important. I also love the dancing and other activities to allow them to let loose and relax.

-This lawsuit with Drew sounds very…odd. It’s very coincidental that it all happened when Drew became more well known on the show.

-It was rude of Marlo to not invite Kandi to her birthday party when everyone else was invited. She should have just given her a courtesy invite if she thought she was busy.

-Sanya’s pregnancy announcement was exactly what these ladies needed to bond again!

-The retreat as a whole seems to have done everyone a world of good.

-Drew drinking wine during her therapy session is such a mood.

-In all seriousness, seeing Drew come to terms with her marriage possibly ending is truly sad and heartbreaking.

-More next week, stay tuned!

