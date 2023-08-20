The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 8/20/2023

-There is something so sweet about Sanya including her entire family in her pregnancy journey.

-It’s Dr. Jackie from Married to Medicine!!

-I love how Dr. Jackie explains everything about a geriatric pregnancy. It is quite interesting and important to know.

-So, who do we think Courtney was calling a bitch? Drew or Sanya?

-I am curious to see when this movie Drew and Kandi are in comes out and to learn more about it as a whole.

-Marlo’s event looked interesting, but I wish we got to see more of it.

-I am finding it so hard to pay attention to this episode.

-Ralph visiting Drew at work is so sweet.

-Ugh, I take it back, he is being really rude and ignorant toward her and her acting career. It reminds me of that episode of Friends where Ross would bother Rachel at work and then put her down subtly because he was jealous of her boss and her success.

-I feel so bad for Drew right now….seeing Anthony there had to be so triggering for her. Why would he be invited if they knew she was going to be there?

-A sip and see seems like a fun event.

-If someone like Anthony were trying to start crap at a party like this and they were making my friend uncomfortable, I would throw them out.

-Wait, this is a baby reveal for Sheree? I am so confused. Mecca is asleep and looks so cute!

-The family/kid math is completely sending me…..

-The women arguing whole getting a picture taking is so on brand with these women.

-Season finale next week AND news on Drew’s divorce. Stay tuned.

