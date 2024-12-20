Claire: A YouTube Original Movie With a Message of Hope

Earlier this month, YouTube Originals released a documentary about Claire Wineland, a young woman who suffered from cystic fibrosis and underwent a double lung transplant. While some people in her shoes might have gotten depressed or fell into a dark place, Claire chose to remain positive and inspire others. This led to her story being shared on YouTube Original, where the world got to see her struggles, her strength and her determination to help others. The movie goes deep into her life and journey as she dealt with her illness and held onto hope of getting better.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, directors Ryan Azevedo and Nicholas Reed discussed how important it was to share her story. Both men were inspired by her and spent a lot of time with her. They enjoyed getting to know her and following her journey. Both men had nothing but good things to say about her and think the world of her. Ryan and Nicholas both said that she made them want to be better people and were in awe of her story and life. Hearing how inspired they were was incredible and it is obvious that she is someone they will never forget.

As for making the film, both men agreed that the hardest part was narrowing down what to add. This is because they had so much good, emotional content. Although Claire passed away last year, they believe her story is still relevant and inspirational and hope to get a chance to share more in the future.

Claire’s story gives people hope, inspiration and makes every viewer want to become a better person. Her story will live on, not only by the documentary, but by who she was as a person.

For more information, please visit: https://clairesplacefoundation.org/2019/09/claire-documentary/