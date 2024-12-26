Celebrity Spotlight: Hunter Clowdus

Hunter Clowdus is handsome, talented and sweet….in short,the perfect man to bring home to the family. He can currently be seen in the hit CW series All American, where he plays the role of JJ Parker. The character is a charismatic socialite who is a loyal friend and the life of the party. However, he is also the type of guy who while not serious, is becoming more so as the series progresses.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the actor, who has also starred in Teen Wolf and American Vandal, says that he is very interested in seeing where the character goes throughout the series. He would love to see him go through something dark and terrible and where he has to face the consequences of his actions. He wants JJ to see that not everything is a game and that at some point, he has to grow up and take responsibility for his actions. He isn’t quite sure what he wants to see happen, but has faith that the writers will make it amazing, if and when they decide to go for that kind of storyline.

Hunter also loves how the show is relatable for the viewers. He says there are a lot of deep moments, but they also allow for some beautiful and light moments as well. He appreciates how the writers push stories and truth rather than just focusing on a singular a character. He always looks forward to seeing what is next and cannot wait to see who else is brought on board to work with the cast.

As for his other plans, Hunter says that he has some super secret projects in the works. He is currently working on a book and a screenplay, which he calls his passion project. While he reminded mum on the specifics of his projects, he did say that he is looking forward to seeing them come to fruition. No matter what though, he will continue to succeed and do well, not only due to his talent and work ethic, but because of his huge heart and amazing personality.