America’s Got Talent Results Show Recap for 9/4/19

This is the first semi finals results show on America’s Got Talent on NBC. five acts will move on, while six will go home. It is going to be interesting too see what happens because the acts last night were quite interesting.

Ndvlou Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids and Robert Finley are in danger. One will be saved by the Dunkin Save, one will be saved by the judges.

Kodi Lee and Greg Morton are the first to find out their fate. Kodi is saved, Greg is gone.

Preacher Lawson and Darci Lynne Farmer perform before we get to some more results.

Ansley Burns, Benicio Bryant and Eric Chien are the next to find out their fates. Benicio made it to the next round. The other two are eliminated.

The Messoudi Brothers, Tyler Butler Figueroa and Jackie Fabulous are called to the stage next. The act moving on to the finals is……Tyler Butler Figueroa! The other two are eliminated.

Dunkin Save time….America voted to save Light Balance Kids!!!!!

Now it is time for the judges to choose who to save. It is between Robert Finley and Ndvlou Youth Choir. Can’t we just pick both at this point? There is no way to choose.

Gabrielle chooses Ndvlou Youth Choir

Julianne chooses Ndvlou Youth Choir

Howie chooses Robert Finley

Simon chooses Ndvlou Youth Choir

Robert is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.